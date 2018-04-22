Letter: Try not, but do

I am writing as a member of "this populous" as per your Saturday, April 21, article in your paper. I am a homeless, tax-paying citizen of the Roaring Fork Valley. Our taxes pay our police chief's salary.

While we homeless may be seen as just a nuisance and an eyesore, some people see us as grandparents, fathers, mothers, brothers, cousins, sisters, sons, daughters, nephews/nieces, employees, etc. In the last month in your paper, there have been numerous complaints voiced about this supposed "problem," but not one word devoted to a solution.

My suggestion/opinion is that those placed in paid positions to end the homeless crisis in Garfield County stop "trying" to "tackle homeless camp safety concerns" and just do it. Follow your own religious creed if it allows you to assist others less fortunate/more disabled than you.

Maybe the taxes from "this populous" could purchase a toilet near the base of the easily identified route to "home" (Boy Scout) for we outcasts/disabled. I will continue to marvel at the criminal neglect of the disabled in Garfield County. A relatively fast, low-cost remedy to the matter of human excrement along the Boy Scout trail? Pay humans, regardless of race, class, gender, disability or willingness to work to pack out their waste from their camps, learn from larger urban areas that have already remedied their situation (Portland, not Denver), and we can all live our American dream.

As the decades-long attempt, or "try," to help "this (tax-paying) populous" has failed, maybe it is time for us to do something completely different. Maybe discuss, or "tackle" the "issue" before 10:45 p.m.

It is our homeless American right to camp on BLM land for up to 14 days. We are the government.

Recommended Stories For You

Paul Wilms

homeless