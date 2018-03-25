Letter: Tunnel vision

The ongoing discussion on the evil firearms in the U.S. is good. Time will tell if the Constitution will stand as the law of the land.

The opinion in the paper that guns in the house are causing problems is an interesting opinion. Of course Philly, Chicago and L.A. are used as examples. They have more gun crime than anywhere. They also have the most restrictive gun laws anywhere. A case of tunnel vision.

If you look at the U.S. as a whole, guns are not the problem. Not knowing your child or your neighbor is the problem. If you do not like the evil firearm you have in your house, please bring them to my house so I can take care of them.

Ron Myers

Glenwood Springs