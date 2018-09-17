Letter: Two-faced Stapleton
September 17, 2018
Despite what the glossy flyer says, Jared Polis has been totally transparent about his finances and taxes. His opponent would have him look like a tax cheat, while fully supporting a tax cheat and liar in the White House.
We call that two-faced and, yeah, you can make this stuff up.
John Hoffmann
Carbondale
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- Glenwood Hot Springs adding new water attractions
- Crime Briefs: The great escape; suspect found asleep in back of stolen vehicle
- Snowmass bear killing prompts state investigation after neighbor confronts hunter
- Couple encounters mountain lion at Mad Creek near Steamboat
- The Coop co-working space opens at 10th and Cooper in Glenwood Springs