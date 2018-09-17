 Letter: Two-faced Stapleton | PostIndependent.com

Letter: Two-faced Stapleton

Despite what the glossy flyer says, Jared Polis has been totally transparent about his finances and taxes. His opponent would have him look like a tax cheat, while fully supporting a tax cheat and liar in the White House.

We call that two-faced and, yeah, you can make this stuff up.

John Hoffmann

Carbondale