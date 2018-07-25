Letter: Unpublic process

I find it disheartening, to say the least, that Pitkin County chose to take public comments on the Carbondale to Crested Butte Trail on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in Carbondale, when no person working a regular 8-5 job, especially coming from Aspen or Snowmass, could attend.

This is just another example of their failure to listen to their Pitkin County residents. I watched the public comments on TV and saw numerous people comment from outside Pitkin County. They continue to accept feedback from people outside of the county to guide their decisions. Of course, non-Pitkin County residents want the trail. It is not their tax dollars being spent!

We don't need this extravagant trail and neither do the animals. Stop wasting our money and focus on something beneficial to all Pitkin County residents, not the select few outside of the county.

Friday is the last day to comment on this idiotic plan.

Melissa Waters

Crystal River Valley