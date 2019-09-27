Letter: Vaping regs are not wise

I wish there were a way to count all the young people traveling to another town that allows the sale of flavored tobacco who are from Glenwood Springs and are going to die in a car accident, because local stores have to end sales of flavored tobacco next month.

They saw youth are taking to this new vape craze. So? Every generation has its fashionable rage. Our wise council is going to add silly laws at every new rage?

Aren’t there more productive ways of going about helping youth not vape? Maybe we can use the alcohol module and make Glenwood Springs a dry town?

Lastly, I think it’s unconstitutional to deprive a business of its livelihood. Just think: A pipe smoker will no longer be able to go to his local smoke shop and buy cherry tobacco for his pipe. A lady smoking a menthol cigarette will have to drive to Silt to get her normal pleasure.

Those young people the council is trying to help are going to die getting their vape.

Paramroop Khalsa

Carbondale