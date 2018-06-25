Letter: Veterans invited to 4th parade

Attention all veterans. This is just a reminder to mark your calendar for the Redstone 4th of July parade.

This year our parade recognizes all of you for your service. We'll have a float and hopefully a large contingent of veterans to march alongside the float and be recognized and have your hand shaken by a lot of very grateful people.

If you still have your uniform or part of your uniform, please wear it. We'll be meeting in the lower Redstone Inn parking lot about 11:30. There will be a couple of open vehicles for anyone who can't walk the route.

An honor guard from Post 100 of the American Legion, in Carbondale, will accompany the parade. I hope to see you there. Thanks for your service.

Skip Bell

Redstone