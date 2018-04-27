Letter: Visit Mana Foods

I encourage residents and visitors in the Greater Carbondale area to check out Mana Foods, in the same building as the liquor store across Highway 133 from Wells Fargo Bank (1310 Highway 133, Unit 2, Carbondale).

Mana is the organic food store that rose out of the closure of the food co-op. It is operated by Sotantar, known by many as Wendy Anderson. She grew up here and has been instrumental over the years at helping bring locally grown organic foods to people in Carbondale.

It's nice to have a locally owned organic foods market right here in town, instead of having to drive to the malls in Glenwood or Basalt. You can save on gas and time and support a locally owned business that in turn supports local growers of fruit, vegetables and meats.

Mana Foods has been stocking up with more and more great organic products for people to buy — it seems like there is more to choose from every week. I personally can't wait for all the great produce that will be available there this summer and fall.

But in the meantime, it's important we support Sotantar as she works to put the store on solid financial footing.

Stop by and check it out: You'll probably be surprised with the great selection in such a small space.

Allyn Harvey

Carbondale