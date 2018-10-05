Letter: Vote Diane Mitsch Bush for Congress

Vote in November as if your rights depend on it!

We need a check on the current administration. We need to elect Diane Mitsch Bush and flip the House of Representatives.

Mitsch Bush will work for you – for all of us – toward ensuring affordable, quality healthcare; protecting our planet; providing safety, security, and a path forward for immigrants; taking care of veterans; stopping endless wars and so much more. She says we are her employer; she is our employee. Her record as a State House representative to bring bipartisan legislation to the floor and get it passed is strong and clear.

Tipton gets hundreds of thousands of dollars from corporations, then votes for their interests, not ours. He's voted 95 percent of the time with Trump's positions. He voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act and for the Trump tax bill, which enriches the uber-rich and dramatically increases the deficit. Mitsch Bush takes no corporate PAC money and will vote for the peoples' interests.

Tipton voted to make it easier to sell federal public lands. The League of Conservation Voters gives him a 6/100 on environmental issues. He expressed support for ICE and denounced calls for its abolishment. He voted to reauthorize warrantless spying and for officials' ability to search and read private messages. He voted to ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy, to penalize states and localities that have "sanctuary" laws on immigration, and to dismantle financial regulations put in place by the Dodd-Frank Act.

Make your voice heard — vote for change, for someone who cares about you. Vote for Diane Mitsch Bush!

Barbara Tidd, Moffat, Chuck Tidd, Moffat, Mikela Tarlow, Crestone, Philip Tarlow, Crestone, Rick Barandes, Saguache, Leslie Griffith, Saguache