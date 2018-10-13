Letter: Vote YES on 7D to Support CMC

Over the past 20 years, I have become a strong supporter of CMC and have personally taken over 30 classes.

In Garfield county, CMC has campuses in Glenwood Springs, Rifle and Carbondale. CMC is the only local provider of higher education. Classes are open to all residents and are available on an affordable basis. CMC now offers four year degrees in many fields including nursing, education and business.

In addition:

CMC is the primary provider of training for law enforcement, first responders, firefighters, nurses and early childhood educators in our local communities.

CMC provides free college courses to more than 1,200 high school students in areas served by CMC.

CMC offers our graduating high school seniors, automatic admission to CMC with an accompanying scholarship.

CMC has served nearly 500,000 students since its inception 50 years ago

CMC is facing a significant and ongoing reduction in funding for all of the above due to the Gallagher amendment to the Colorado Constitution. This amendment has kept residential property taxes low for over 30 years. However, due to the high growth on the Front Range, Gallagher now has unintended consequences for rural Colorado communities.

As a result of this Amendment, CMC funding in 2017 was cut by over $2.7 million. It is projected that this reduction will continue and cause CMC to limit or eliminate many of the education support and services currently provided.

Amendment 7D addresses this issue. Amendment 7D does not increase residential property taxes above current levels but does ensure that CMC can continue our academic support and career training for essential services on an affordable basis.

I strongly urge you to vote "Yes" on 7D for CMC.

Jon Warnick