Letter: Vote “Yes” on New Castle Ballots 2B and 2C

My name is Art Riddile. I am currently the Mayor of the Town of New Castle. I would like to encourage the residents of New Castle to vote “Yes” on ballots 2B and 2C. With 2B, a tax on tobacco and nicotine products, it is time to put our youth first. Underage vaping in our area is three times the national average. It is beginning to permeate into the middle schools. By raising the tax on tobacco and vaping products this would help curtail the underage use. The tax would benefit health, wellness and youth programs in New Castle.

A “Yes” vote on 2C would redirect a current 1.65 mill levy that the voters passed in 2008 for Water Treatment Facility upgrades. This expires next year. By redirecting the current mill levy, no additional tax increase, the cost of one latte per month, would afford New Castle to ensure public safety through retention of police officers, maintain and upgrade police equipment. It would also be applied to paying down the loan used to build VIX Park and maintenance/expansion of the ever so popular soft surface trails in New Castle.

These opinions expressed are my own. I urge you to vote “Yes” on New Castle ballots 2B and 2C.

Art Riddile

New Castle