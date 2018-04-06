Letter: Vulgar cartoon

Letter: Vulgar cartoonApril 6, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) April 6, 2018Your political cartoons are almost always misleading, dishonest, biased and rude, but now with your Thursday cartoon we can add vulgar to the list. From the fly over zone,Ross L. TalbottNew Castle Share Tweet Trending In: OpinionLetter: Disappearing moralsSundin column: The Titanic syndromeLetter: Freedom never outdated, never freeLetter: Wrong side of historyLetter: Giving away your parkTrending SitewideLane reopened after rockslide on I-70 in Glenwood CanyonYou might recognize new Aspen jail director’s nameSilt results show tight mayoral electionFederal agents raid Silverthorne dentist’s office in prescription fraud probeGlenwood Springs Post Independent introduces new reporter