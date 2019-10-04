Letter: Washington had it right

President Trump and apparently a majority of Republican officeholders see nothing wrong in inviting the intervention of foreign influence into the internal governmental affairs of the people of the United States. A notable predecessor of President Trump disagrees, saying in his farewell address, “Against the insidious wiles of foreign influence (I conjure you to believe me fellow citizens) the jealousy of a free people ought to be constantly awake, since history and experience prove that foreign influence is one of the most baneful foes of republican government.” — President George Washington, also known as the father of our country.

Hugh Warder,

New Castle