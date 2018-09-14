Letter: We are being divided by ‘useful idiots’

We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defence (sic), promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

Consider those words for a few moments.

We the people are getting shafted by the useful idiots who dominate politics and political speech. It is no longer about "we the people," it is about dividing the people.

Friends, we stand on the brink of disaster and ruin because we have allowed the useful idiots to divide us. We the people can all find common ground in the preamble to our Constitution. Yet we are so blind to the rights of others and the right of free thought and free speech when it differs from our own thoughts and speech, we have allowed our inalienable rights to be controlled, programmed and taken away.

Stop being divided by the useful idiots. As President Lincoln warned us, "A house divided against itself cannot stand."

Eric McCafferty

Glenwood Springs