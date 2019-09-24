Letter: We are fortunate to live in this gorgeous area

Great article on Fall colors in our area. Lots of great ideas on where to view the beauty of this magical season, but you failed to mention the Flat Tops. The Buford road (County Road 245) will take you up to an array of breathtaking mountainsides, covered in “quakies,” as we call those aspen trees. I should also mention that Elk Creek Campground is open until Nov. 1, should out-of-town guests want to stay in a cute cabin or rent a spot for your RV or tent, just outside of New Castle. We are so fortunate to live in this gorgeous area and see the colors change, as the weather turns cooler.

Dawn McKinley

New Castle