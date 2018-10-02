Letter: Weiser active on important state issues

I'm voting for Phil Weiser for Colorado Attorney General because he will take action on vital state issues that his opponent will not.

First is the protection of our natural resources and the quality of our air and water, which directly impacts the enviable quality of our lives here in Colorado. Republicans are busy gutting those protections. Phil has vowed to fight for them, but his opponent, George Brauchler, has been silent.

Under the guise of deregulation, Republicans are enabling more mercury in the air from power plants and more methane from oil and gas extraction.

Fighting for affordable health care and protecting from discrimination those with pre-existing conditions are high on Phil's agenda, but don't show up on his opponent's agenda.

His opponent said in a recent press interview that standing up for Coloradans' health care rights, or internet rights would be like turning the state attorney general into "some rogue Don Quixote warrior."

Finally, Phil's legal background far outclasses that of his opponent. As a former dean of the University of Colorado Law School and a deputy assistant attorney general in the U.S. Department of Justice, Phil gained deep policy-making experience.

I'm voting for Phil Weiser's active approach to our citizens' interests and not his opponent's do nothing attitude.

B. E. Grauer

Basalt