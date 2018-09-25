Letter: Weiser right for attorney general

As a relatively new resident of Colorado, it has taken time to research candidates running for office. No small task, but a necessary one. Having attended an information session held by Phil Weiser and having reviewed his credentials and issue positions, it is clear that he would be a great attorney general for Colorado.

His proposed actions on environmental protections are important as the federal government's overreach begins to erode the safeguards that keep our water, air and public lands safe. Phil knows that it is easier to prevent damage to our environment than it is to repair it.

Phil's responses to questions on the opioid crisis were important — citing the litigation needed to stop harmful promotional practices by drug companies. He understands the incredible toll that addiction takes on our citizens, their families and our communities. It is an epidemic of frightening proportions that requires a diverse set of solutions, ones that Phil Weiser had the courage to lead.

While his experience working with everyone from rural communities, students, Supreme Court justices and presidents is impressive, it is his positions on issues that capture my vote. From women's rights to education, health care, immigration and common sense gun safety, he cares about issues that affect all Coloradans.

Having spent my adult life in New Hampshire state government, working for seven governors, both Republicans and Democrats, and serving two terms in the state senate there, it has become easy to determine the doers from the talkers. It is clear to me that Phil Weiser is a doer, and the person we need as our attorney general.

Kathy Sgambati

