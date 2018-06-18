Letter: Well-rounded clerk candidate

The choice is clear to cast your vote for Lynette Lacerda. Why? Leaders should be steady under pressure, possess high levels of integrity and vision, and able to inspire people while getting the job done. Lynette Lacerda possesses these qualities.

For these reasons I am voting for Lynette for our next Garfield County Clerk and Recorder. In addition, her ability to speak Spanish rounds out her qualifications very well.

Chris Vashus

Rifle