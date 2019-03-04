Letter: What about Cooper?

What are the improvement plans for Cooper Street? Cooper is an important part of our downtown, and beautiful shops and restaurants have moved in between Seventh and Eighth.

The bridge and Seventh Street are already providing a lovely experience to residents and visitors, and now it's time to extend that experience to Cooper Street rather than spending money on redoing what is already very nice on Seventh. It seems like that would be a better use of taxpayer dollars.

Michele Diamond

Glenwood Springs