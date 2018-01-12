Letter: What Christians are really for

I believe that Mr. Malo Jr. (PI letter Jan. 4) has picked up on a misrepresentation of Christianity: that Christians are known more for what they are against than what they are for. But as I said, that is a misrepresentation. Christianity is about Christ, the God who became flesh and was tempted in every way that we are, but without sin.

The beautiful thing about Jesus is that he loves every one of us, not just certain ones. And, in his grace welcomes each one of us "just as we are." But — in his love and grace he does not leave us as we are; he begins the process of making us like himself.

As to Mr. Malo's comments about Paul and his relationship with younger men whom he spiritually mentored, I believe he seriously needs to check his biblical facts, not extra-biblical material. As for women, Paul commands husbands to love their wives "as Christ loved the church and gave Himself for her." That is not hatred. And as for Timothy, Paul considered him "a son in the faith," and commended him to the "grace, mercy and peace (of) God our Father and Jesus Christ our Lord." Paul himself was dramatically changed by Jesus on the road to Damascus, as Mr. Stewart said in his letter on Monday. As for Roman Catholic clergy, pray for all of us (clergy, that is). We need God's grace and love more than anyone.

Eddie Piker

Silt