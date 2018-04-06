Letter: What did he say?

We are fortunate to have a newspaper in Glenwood Springs that keeps us abreast of local issues. We appreciate having facts from which to make decisions, especially concerning election choices.

I am writing hoping to remind everyone that climate change will not go away if we ignore it. The issues of energy use and regulation should be included in the review of any and every candidate's positions.

John Stroud, Wednesday before last, wrote regarding Mike Johnston that Johnston "touched on water issues, energy development and the environment." What did he say?

These issues, more than any others, will determine my vote. I would appreciate reporting that makes clear a candidate's stance, or lack thereof, on these issues vital to our future.

Barb Coddington

Glenwood Springs