Letter: What God has to say

Fred Malo's statement that God loves gays has many problems with it. For one he is putting a group in that statement and it is just absurd to make the statement that God loves Hitler. The truth is God loves the individual, but He hates the sin or evil within us all.

Since Fred brought God and the Bible into this discussion maybe we should look at the whole truth of who God is, and what He has to say about this statement. There are many statements in the Bible telling us all to flee from all sexually immoral activities. This includes premarital sex, sex with others of the same sex and numerous other types of sex acts. Due to the love that God has for all, he sent Jesus, His one and only Son, to die for us all that we might receive forgiveness for all of our sinful and evil acts. We just have to believe that Jesus is the Messiah that has been promised in the Bible and accept him as our Lord and Savior. We also need to confess our sins, turn away from our sinful acts.

To sum this all up we also need to look at the last paragraph in the Bible and take warning with them. They state the whoever adds or takes away from the Word of God will have all of the plagues named in the book added to them and He will take away all of the blessing that is also listed in the book. I personally don't wish or would like to see anyone have this happen to them.

Roger Kelly

Carbondale