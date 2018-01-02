Letter: Where are all the letters?
January 2, 2018
The three valley dailies don't seem to be publishing as many letters to the editor as they used to. If so, that's a shame. Social media gives us plenty of opportunity to vent our spleen and read other opinions, but there's nothing like writing it for or reading it in a newspaper.
If there's been a change in policy, please inform me.
Fred Malo Jr.
Carbondale
Editor's note: The PI has run fewer letters recently because it simply has received fewer letters. See sidebar for info on how to submit.
