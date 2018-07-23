Letter: Where’s the outrage

The United States has given $1 billion in military aid to the Ukraine to protect themselves from Russian military aggression. A passenger jet was shot down with 248 aboard, the weapon used was a Russian missile launcher which was probably manned by Russians. Twelve Russian military officers have been indicted for meddling in our election. The invasion of Crimea.

Donald Trump won't even condemn Putin to his face for election meddling. Trump supporters ignore this and focus instead on children.

Donald Trump has never released his tax returns as promised. Trump supporters don't care because they don't want to see their candidate further tainted. In 2006 Donald Trump Jr. stated that they (the Trump organization) didn't need to take loans anymore, as they had money "pouring in from Russia." Do you think times have changed?

Donald Trump avoided the draft five times claiming "bone spurs," yet he has gone on to play golf and tennis his entire adult life without any apparent difficulty. He has you directing it at 5-year-olds sitting behind a wire fence.

Not one single member of the Trump family has ever served in the military, yet he hugs the flag and wants a great big military parade.

Trump spends millions of taxpayer dollars, playing golf almost every weekend and more millions flying to rallies intended to pump up his own ego.

Where is the outrage?

Marco Diaz

Redstone