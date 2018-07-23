Letter: Where’s the outrage
July 23, 2018
The United States has given $1 billion in military aid to the Ukraine to protect themselves from Russian military aggression. A passenger jet was shot down with 248 aboard, the weapon used was a Russian missile launcher which was probably manned by Russians. Twelve Russian military officers have been indicted for meddling in our election. The invasion of Crimea.
Donald Trump won't even condemn Putin to his face for election meddling. Trump supporters ignore this and focus instead on children.
Donald Trump has never released his tax returns as promised. Trump supporters don't care because they don't want to see their candidate further tainted. In 2006 Donald Trump Jr. stated that they (the Trump organization) didn't need to take loans anymore, as they had money "pouring in from Russia." Do you think times have changed?
Donald Trump avoided the draft five times claiming "bone spurs," yet he has gone on to play golf and tennis his entire adult life without any apparent difficulty. He has you directing it at 5-year-olds sitting behind a wire fence.
Not one single member of the Trump family has ever served in the military, yet he hugs the flag and wants a great big military parade.
Trump spends millions of taxpayer dollars, playing golf almost every weekend and more millions flying to rallies intended to pump up his own ego.
Recommended Stories For You
Where is the outrage?
Marco Diaz
Redstone
Trending In: Opinion
Trending Sitewide
- Two teens dead after single-car accident near Redstone, 14-year-old airlifted to Denver
- Bodies of 2 men who drowned at Ruedi Reservoir recovered early Sunday; IDs pending
- Men who drowned at Ruedi Reservoir identified as valley locals John Teague and Bret Varra
- Two killed in rollover crash near Redstone ID’d as Longmont teens
- Lake Christine Fire crews working most active section Saturday, extend fireline