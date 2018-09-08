Letter: Who is Jared Polis?

Who is Jared Polis and what do his political peers-Democrats say about him?

As a legislator, his priorities seemed be in opposition to the real issues of concern to most of the voting public. What does he stand for? During the Obama administration, he backed universal health care (socialized medicine). He was heavily focused on climate change, opposed to oil drilling. During this period of time when espousing these positions, unemployment was at record low levels, and the number of people on the food stamp program was at record high levels. Another words, he was not focused on the needs of the people he was to be representing.

Of recent date Polis voted against the McCain National Defense Authorization act to increase funding our military, which included a 2.6 percent pay raise for our troops

In a headline on Aug. 11, 2018, the Denver Post reported that Jared Polis refused to debate Republican Walker Stapleton, candidate for governor, hosted by Club 20 in Grand Junction on Sept. 8. Club 20 had been hosting Colorado candidates running for governor for over 30 years. Club 20 represents 22 Western Colorado counties. Polis refused the invitation and offered instead to send Democrat Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne who ran against Polis for governor in the Democrat primary, who was quoted as saying about Polis in her campaign: "But in a campaign you say anything you can say. I'm going to give you free this or free that Governor without any sense of reality."

On Polis' position on energy plans, Gov. Hickenlooper stated "Seems (Polis) Pretty Radical."

Is this the man you want to be the next governor of Colorado? He seems out of touch with the people he has represented and has some questionable character issues that should be evaluated before casting your ballot in this November election.

Art Germann

Loveland