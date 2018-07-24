Letter: Who to believe?

Our country's leader, who apparently would prefer to be king or perhaps czar, has trouble remembering from one day to next what he thinks or says. It sounded like he felt that we should believe what a Kremlin leader says, not what American agencies have uncovered.

When this Kremlin leader strongly denies that he ordered any interference with the 2016 U.S. election, surely all Americans should believe him. This is the former KGB agent who appears to have ordered murders or attempted murders of Russians, not only in Russia but in other countries.

Perhaps the FBI and other U.S. law enforcement agencies are "trying to interfere" in matters affecting our country. Let's hope that Americans can figure out who is truly trying to protect us and our democracy.

Nancy Hess

Glenwood Springs