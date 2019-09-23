Letter: Why I support the Green New Deal

I support the Green New Deal proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, i-VT, 100 percent.

This is the Green New Deal that Sen. Sanders announced on Aug. 22, 2019. This is his official climate change platform. No other Democratic Party presidential candidate has a detailed plan like this that is a blueprint to combat climate change and move America to 100% renewable energy by 2030.

Sen. Sanders has made climate change his number one priority. After watching CNN’s Town Hall on Climate Change with all of the Democratic Party presidential candidates touting their approaches to climate change, it was clear who has the best approach to climate change and who is the most technically savvy on renewable energy.

I rate Sen. Sanders first and Andrew Yang, New York business entrepreneur, second. I base these ratings on my 40-plus years of experience in the renewable energy field.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-MA, adopted Gov. Jay Inslee’s climate change platform.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-MN, have good approaches, but they both waffled on the fracking ban question, leaving the door wide open to the fossil fuel industry.

Biden tries to copy Sanders with his halfway plan, and Klobuchar made a faint endorsement of Gov. Inslee’s platform. It was clear that Biden and Klobuchar are old school Democrats still coveting the fossil fuel industry. So their plans might as well be tossed into the waste-of-space bucket.

One of the best parts of Sen. Sanders’ Green New Deal is his guarantee of jobs and financial support to oil and gas workers as the economy transitions to a green economy. His plan guarantees oil and gas workers salary support for five years as well as housing assistance, health care, job training and much more.

Go to BernieSanders.com and see Green New Deal for this great detailed plan to move America to a green economy.

Those countries that go 100% renewable by 2030 or by 2050 will have the best economies in the world. America is way behind many European countries in renewable energy development.

How much longer can we all live and breathe carbon and methane emissions in America?

Randy Fricke

New Castle