Letter: Why is city putting off approval of vacation rentals?

The proposed regulations by Glenwood City Council on vacation rentals looked reasonable, but why do they keep putting it off?

An application fee and building inspection should not be a problem. The inspections alone will solve half the problem if they would enforce the required off-street parking spots required for ADU’s. The same should be applied to people renting out individual rooms.

A reduction to 10% of the total housing stock sounds reasonable. No more than one short term rental per block would be a lot better than the current four or five per block.

Seems fairly straightforward. What are they waiting for?

Greg DeJulio

Glenwood Springs