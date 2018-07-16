Letter: Why not help homeless?

There are people saying that the more resources we have for people without homes the more they will move here. If that is true, then wouldn't it also be true in other ways such as "If you build a bigger hospital more people will get sick"? (We built a bigger hospital in Glenwood Springs) "If you build a bigger jail more criminals will move here?" (we built a bigger jail in Glenwood Springs) and so on.

We provide health care for the people who live here. We provide jail and prisons to house the people who have broken the law. Why is it offensive to provide resources to those needing food and housing?

Please, just take a minute and think about it.

We have invested millions of dollars in our beloved community, we will not go without. We are a rich community. Wouldn't it be amazing if we were known as the caring community? I was so proud to see us rise up and help those who lost their homes in the fire last week. We can do this.

Rachael Windh

Glenwood Springs