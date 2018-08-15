Letter: Wicked witch and her flying monkeys

It has been frustrating to watch the GOP refuse to do their jobs and act as a control on the Executive Branch. They remind me of the flying monkeys protecting the evil wicked witch.

There is only one plausible explanation. When Russia hacked the RNC, they either hacked all of the GOP congressmen and woman or got all sorts of dirt on them through the RNC hack. They have to keep their mouths shut or their true selves will be exposed.

When trump said he could shoot someone on 5th Ave in NY and it wouldn't matter to his supporters, he knew that Russia had dirt on the GOP. It's the only thing that makes any sense at this point. How do these people go home to their wives or husbands and kids after supporting this dangerous, weak man?

Jo Jones

Carbondale