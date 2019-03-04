Letter: Willman for Ward 3

Glenwood Springs voters soon will have the privilege of voting for Charles Willman for City Council. Besides being an outstanding member of the community, Mr. Willman is suited and qualified for the position in numerous ways: volunteering countless hours to the young scholars involved in the mock trial program, providing pro bono assistance to those needing legal aid (and being awarded by Garfield County for his dedication), participating in neighborhood committees as well as social gatherings, and speaking up for just and feasible causes.

Charlie's professional abilities combined with his qualities of integrity, humility, and selflessness make him the perfect candidate. He shines as a role model — father, family man, friend and mentor. Please vote for Charlie Willman. He will not disappoint.

Nancy Crenshaw

Glenwood Springs