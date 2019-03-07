Letter: Willman has sincere desire to be of service to Glenwood and its citizens

Charlie Willman would be an asset to both City Council and Glenwood Springs. Having known Charlie and his children for more years than we would care to admit, and I can assure you Charlie possesses the characteristics and skills necessary to be effective and make a difference. We can only wish all our politicians had his common sense, integrity, work ethic and civic dedication. His career experience in the legal profession has provided him the ability to negotiate, look at both sides of an issue and make decisions. Perhaps more importantly, he is not running because of ego or an ax to grind, but rather because of a sincere desire to be of service to Glenwood and its citizens. I would encourage you to support Charlie Willman. I am.

Bryan Whiting,

Glenwood Springs