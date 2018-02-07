Letter: Wolf paranoia

Rancher Eric Porter's recent (Feb. 1) diatribe against wolves which used the book, "The Real Wolf," as the source of his facts, conveniently left out some of the most important facts.

According to its review on Amazon, " 'The Real Wolf' does not call for the eradication of wolves from the United States, but rather advocates a new system of species management that would allow wolves, game animals, and farmers to live in harmony." This happens to coincide fairly closely with what wolf advocates in general are also seeking.

Strange that Mr. Porter forgot to mention that!

He also failed to mention that one of the reasons why the wolf-kill reimbursement program faded away was because farmers and ranchers abused it. Since this was the only program that reimbursed them for livestock deaths, they started claiming that every dead animal had been killed by wolves. After all, there was no money for them in deaths caused by lightening, accidents, disease, other predators and so on. In reality, less than 1 percent of livestock kills are truly caused by wolves.

In another example, by failing to tell the whole story, he misleads us to believe that wolves alone caused the decline of the Yellowstone elk herd. The herd decline was due to multiple factors, including hunters, wolves, other predators and severe winters.

Mr. Porter's paranoia about wolves has apparently led him to read only one book on the subject. There are virtually thousands of other books, scientific reports, research documents and other factual publications on wolves. In fact, the wolf is one of the most studied creatures on the planet.

If you are interested in learning about the reality of wolves, I urge you to read some of these as well, and not fixate on "The Real Wolf" and certainly not on Mr. Porter's selective interpretation of the "facts."

Jim Olp

Glenwood Springs