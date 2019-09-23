Letter: Won’t give up my 1st Amendment rights

Steve Smith sounds reasonable in his Sept. 9 letter. He doesn’t want “insults and cheap language” printed by the PI. Any submission must have a “fair”tone to “shape” meaningful discourse.

In our polarized condition who will decide what is fair or cheap language? Once we start down that slippery slope of “good taste” censorship, the criteria become subjective to the censor’s political leanings.

Free speech must be free of restrictions or it’s no longer free. Those of delicate sensibilities have no right to dictate what tone is permissible in our speech. I will not give up my 1st Amendment rights. No one should.

Bruno Kirchenwitz

Rifle