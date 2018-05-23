 Letter: Words, in context, please | PostIndependent.com

This is in response to Gennessey Edwards opinion "Not a word game." President Trump's mention of "animals" did not refer to immigrants. He was answering a question about MS-13, and if you know nothing about them then I suggest you do your homework before stating your opinion. Just the facts please!

Chris Burkholder

Carbondale