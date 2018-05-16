Letter: Wrong ant hill

Guns and abortion are part and parcel of the same problem: education. It seems that sex and guns are taboo subjects, especially for children. Sex and guns are taboo subjects for adults. Guns and abortion are a matter of life and death, and yet are not openly addressed. Sex education and gun safety are not widely accepted.

Note that Dr. Feinsinger's Post Independent opinion piece on May 15 states that, in Japan, day-long classes, written tests, 95 percent shooting accuracy, mental health evaluation, and background checks on a three-year renewal basis have reduced gun death violence to near zero.

The right to bear arms is a "civil" right. Fight on another ant hill. Don't hold the Second Amendment hostage to phony claims by "patriots."

The physiology of sex is well known, yet is not integrated into daily life. Watch how social "norms" creep into entertainment, on a naive level. The subtext is blatant low brow comedy that is crude and predictable — Hangover, The Fockners, 40 Year Old Virgin, etc. Who is to say that under these circumstances "accidents" don't happen? Intent and linage should play the big part. Is that why we're fascinated by "royals?" Would a bastard king of England hold a candle to the son of the House of David? Pardon me, do "bastards" still exist?

Bottom line: grow up and get educated, then get a life.

Fred Stewart

Recommended Stories For You

Grand Junction