Letter: Wrong side of history

Roseanne for Secretary of Defense! I'm sure General Mattis will be tweeted out of a job before too long, so why not that ratings juggernaut Roseanne to fill the position? She's certainly as qualified as any of the other recent appointees.

Our country is being dragged into the gutter by a Fox News obsessed con man. If you don't see and understand that, you are part of the problem. Every day and in every way, this borders on the absurd, and to continue to support this charlatan is to firmly etch your name on the wrong side of history.

Erik MacPherson

Glenwood Springs