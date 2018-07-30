Letter: ‘Wye’ not a bypass?

Seventy-five percent off on the purchase of the 'wye'? It's lost its value as a viable route now that the Grand Avenue Bridge has been replaced. Good move.

Don't know if this was a strategy on the part of the city fathers, but it would be a shame to re-purpose this property with anything that would preclude Glenwood from reclaiming itself by filtering out downtown commercial and commuter traffic.

Such traffic volume is noisy, superfluous, dangerous and distracting, despite its "grand" presentation.

Fred Stewart

Grand Junction