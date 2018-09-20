Letter: Yard signs express support for candidates

To whoever keeps stealing my political yard signs (three times now): shame on you! Part of what makes this country great is our ability to have and express our opinions. That includes putting up political yard signs or taking a knee during the national anthem. You have the right to put up your own signs, but you do not have the right to come on my property and remove mine. Leave my signs alone.

The reason I have yard signs is to express my support for certain candidates. Here are the reasons why I support these candidates:

Jean Alberico, Garfield County Clerk and Recorder, is running for re-election. For the past 12 years she has conducted fair, accurate and safe elections. She is a proactive and innovative leader. All county clerks had to move to a new software system this year for license plates. Jean sent at least two staff members to all training so that Garfield County would be up and running smoothly. Jean provides outstanding customer service and is a good listener. She embraces technology and e-services. She has purchased new voting software that will start being used in 2020. Experience matters!

Paul Stepp is running for county commissioner. She believes that the county should work in partnership with our communities and districts. In this way, we can invest and be innovative to grow new businesses and opportunities. A more diverse economy is good for everyone and will help to weather the cycles of the oil and gas market. Paula believes in protecting our western and outdoor heritage, as well as our public lands and waters.

Colin Wilhelm is running for State House District 57 (Garfield, Moffat and Rio Blanco counties). He will bring a new voice to the legislature with pragmatic solutions to the issues that matter most to the people of this district. Colin is committed lowering health care costs by connecting with the private sector to help with access to quality care and insurance. He also believes in protecting our rivers and land. Colin wants to create new jobs for economic growth.

Patricia Tomasko

