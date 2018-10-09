Letter: ‘Yes’ on 7D for CMC essential services and programs

It is my privilege to represent eastern Garfield County on the Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees. At our Rifle campus and at 10 other campuses around the central Rockies, CMC serves over 20,000 students. We are front line providers of programs for our local communities to secure firefighters, law enforcement officers, teachers, nurses and other skilled and professional workers.

To continue to provide these and other essential services and programs, I want to encourage you to vote "Yes" on ballot measure 7D. This measure would allow the CMC Board to adjust the mill levy without raising additional taxes, to ensure that revenue would not be lost due to statewide property tax assessment rate reductions. Should this amendment not pass, the College will be obligated to make millions of dollars of cuts that would affect our students and our communities.

The board and staff of Colorado Mountain College are poised for an incredibly bright future; help us make that a certainty by supporting 7D.

Peg Portscheller

Battlement Mesa/Parachute