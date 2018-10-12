Letter: ‘Yes’ on Eagle County open space
October 12, 2018
Voters in Eagle County should vote "Yes" on Ballot Question 1A. Without raising taxes, your vote will renew and extend the existing 1.5 mill levy for 15 more years. Secure the future and preserve public access to rivers and streams, protect working farms and ranches, and preserve habitat, wetlands and scenic vistas.
Renewing early, before the current termination date, is wise because it supports long-range planning. The Program staff, citizen Advisory Board and elected Commissioners can exercise patience and perseverance in order to be opportunistic as it secures critical lands and trails that further its mission.
Early renewal was approved by the voters of Pitkin County in 1998, again in 2006 and again in 2016. Voting "Yes" on 1A will ensure that the programs in both Eagle and Pitkin counties are authorized until 2040.
Tim McFlynn
Carbondale
