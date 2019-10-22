Letter: Yes on Proposition CC for better schools

A stable staff of experienced teachers is the single best path to a strong and effective school system. But an oddity of Colorado law has limited our budgets for decades. Despite the state’s strong economy, per pupil funding (which includes teacher pay) is some of the lowest in the country. We spend $2,703 less per student than Alabama and Mississippi, two of the poorest states in the nation. This means we struggle to retain and attract the best talent in a region with high living costs. This week, the Roaring Fork School Board will be considering endorsing Prop CC. If we do, we will be joining several other districts and institutions of higher education that want to see Colorado invest more in education. Join me in voting for Prop CC for our schools. It’s time.

Shane Larson,

Glenwood Springs