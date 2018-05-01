Letter: Yes, she can

Can a woman win the 3rd Congressional District?

This question maybe would've been relevant in the 1950s, but with powerfully able women leaders as ambassadors to the UN, as justices of the Supreme Court, as governors and senators, it's a question of yesteryear. The very question suggests that our district is a behind-the-times and bigoted place. The question should insult us, every one.

In every household in this district there are men who have grandmothers, mothers, wives, daughters — who, surprise, are women. Women in those households have fathers, brothers, and husbands who respect them.

The crucial reality of this race rests in electing a representative with both the passion and know-how to get the job done in Congress. This is not a job for those who are not yet steeped in the rigors of legislating for results.

This district depends on a change-out of our Congressional seat to get our fair share of the 21st century economy; it depends on smart science to answer the consequences of climate change; it depends on strengthening equal access to healthcare.

In turn, this needed action depends on the skill and fortitude to get it done. Some say, "past performance is the best predictor of future performance." In Diane Mitsch Bush, we have a three-term member of the Colorado House, so respected that she was chosen to head committees, so respected that she won awards such as Legislator of the Year in 2017, and best of all — so capable that she could work across the aisle to get bills turned into law in an urban dominated Legislature.

We must all join in asking the true question for our 3rd CD common interests: Who best knows how to get our work done in Congress? The answer is transparent and real. Getting the vote out to ensure Diane Mitsch Bush's election is a serious task owned by each citizen in this district.

Burying the antithetical, mysogynist notion that a woman cannot be our representative is an equally serious task, which goes to the very identity of our home.

Jan Symchych

Yampa