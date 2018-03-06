Letter: Yes to Colo. Olympics
March 6, 2018
Thoughts on Nicolette Toussaint's "An Olympic-sized miscalculation" (3/2/18):
So, back in '72 a $5 million bond was needed to fund the '76 Olympics in Colorado. In today's money $5 million wouldn't buy more than a block of houses in a valley town. Yet it's been shown: the Olympics are a financial boondoggle.
Come on, if people were honest, revisiting old venues or pitching in for a common one could work. Or as it is rewritten: National pride goeth before the fall. Hopefully the Olympic spirit lives on.
Fred Stewart
Grand Junction
