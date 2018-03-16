Letter: YouthZone has a home!

YouthZone has officially found a new home, the old library, and we are so grateful to this community and to City Council for making our youth a priority. We now have a secure future and can continue to help support our families for years to come.

Thank you to the Roaring Fork School District, Re-1, for gifting us our little home on School Street for the past 30 years. Your generosity over the years is truly remarkable and we will be forever grateful.

Our work has spanned 41 years and we are continuously amazed at the outpouring of support in this community for the work we do, for our kids' success, for believing that all youth deserve opportunities and for the parents who ask for help and are willing to do what needs to be done for their children.

I would also like to thank our incredible board, who went above and beyond in order to make this happen. Our commitment is to make this building more than just a building with offices; we want to add to the vibrance of downtown and add to the health of our families.

Thank you to all of our supporters, and thank you Glenwood Springs!

Lori Mueller

Executive Director, YouthZone