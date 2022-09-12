Monday letters: Praise for Glenwood Springs police, Boebert v. Frisch

Glenwood Springs’ police serve with kindness, professionalism

Thank you, Glenwood Springs officers, for your caring service twice in the last few weeks.

When my parked car was smashed and totaled, and then when, in the chaos of moving out, our confused little dog ran out on Grand Ave. and got hit by a car, the responding officers were compassionate, professional, and helpful.

Our dog is recovering and the car has been replaced, and I am grateful for the kindness of Glenwood’s police officers.

Deborah Williams, Glenwood Springs

Frisch or Boebert? The choice couldn’t be more clear

Voters of Colorado’s District 3:

If you watched the debate tonight (Saturday) between our current representative and the Democratic challenger, Adam Frisch, you now see why Lauren Boebert is a disaster.

he immediately attacked the moderator then proceeded to complain about the rules of the debate. Lauren is incapable of answering unscripted questions.

She is a cartoon character working at the behest of oil and gas. She failed to answer one question about how her policy votes would help her district. Lauren deflected by blaming Pelosi for her bad decisions.

Adam, however, answered each and every question with a cognizant and bipartisan answer. He wants to represent us, not oil and gas. I have yet to see “BoBo” represent her district. Join me is getting District 3 back on track, vote Adam Frisch. Let’s stop being a national embarrassment and get back to Being the best district in the best state.

Aidan Wynn, Aspen