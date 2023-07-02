Littlejohn column: Trying to time a recession?

Brian Littlejohn



The Federal Reserve has been steadily increasing interest rates for over a year now in an attempt to slow the rate of inflation. Its efforts are yielding some encouraging results, although inflation remains stubbornly high. This may cause the Fed to keep rates higher for longer, which may increase the chances of a recession.

It’s important to remember that economic fluctuations are normal, and if we enter a recession, it is certainly not a reason to panic. Every recession is unique, with varying lengths and severities. Putting recessions in context, we have made it through each slowdown in the past, and the trajectory of the U.S. economy over time has been decidedly positive.

What is a recession anyway?

A significant decline in economic activity that lasts for several months or even years may be classified as a recession. The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) defines the starting and ending dates of U.S. recessions. NBER defines a recession as “a significant decline in economic activity spread across the economy, lasting more than a few months, normally visible in real GDP, real income, employment, industrial production, and wholesale-retail sales.” Recessions are always identified in hindsight. NBER no longer simply declares a recession after two consecutive quarters of declining GDP.

What causes recessions?

There are several reasons the economy can stop expanding and tip into recession. Here are some situations that have caused recessions in the past:

· Sudden economic shocks: An economic shock is a surprise problem that creates widespread financial issues. The coronavirus outbreak in 2020 is a recent example.

· Excessive debt: When individuals or businesses take on too much debt, it can result in growing defaults and bankruptcies. In part, the Great Recession of 2007 to 2009 was caused by excessive debt levels.

· Asset bubbles: Investors can become too optimistic during a strong economy, which can cause bubbles. Bubbles are characterized by a rapid escalation of the market value of assets. When bubbles burst, recessions can follow.

· High inflation: Excessive inflation for protracted periods of time can be dangerous. The high inflation of the 1970s prompted the Federal Reserve to steadily raise interest rates, causing a recession.

· Deflation: Deflation is when prices decline over time. This can cause companies to cut wages, further depressing prices and slowing growth. Japan’s deflation in the 1990s resulted in a recession.

Recessions are not uncommon

As unpleasant as they can be – especially for those who lose their jobs or businesses – recessions are not an uncommon part of the business cycle. In fact, the U.S. economy has experienced 13 recessions since World War II. These downturns have ranged from long and deep in nature to short and shallow in nature. On average, America’s post-war recessions have lasted about a year, while expansions have lasted for almost five years.

How the market responds to recessions

Stock prices usually follow a similar pattern before, during, and after recessions. Since 1950, stock prices have anticipated recessions, dropped during them, and then began to rise before they were over. Keep in mind that past performance is no guarantee of future returns.

More specifically, stocks have dropped an average of 4% in the year before each recession. During the recession itself, stocks fell about 20% before entering a recovery period and trending higher.

Pinpointing the start of economic recovery by looking at stock prices is hard because the stock market is considered to be a leading economic indicator, meaning that it anticipates what financial conditions will be like 6-12 months in the future. That implies that stock prices today can reflect a recovery before a recession is officially over and the economy is growing again.

What’s next in 2023?

Is a recession likely this year? That’s uncertain at this point. However, short-term conditions should not cause you to deviate from a well-thought-out financial strategy. Instead of pouring over economic indicators that can all be flashing different signals, it’s much more important to know that your portfolio reflects your goals, time horizon, and risk tolerance.

As financial professionals, we know that trying to time a recession is nearly impossible. My hope is that the Federal Reserve can orchestrate a “soft landing” so that we can avoid a recession. If they can’t, try to remember that it’s best to focus on the big picture and not be distracted by short-term market fluctuations.

Brian Littlejohn, MBA, CFP®, CFA is the founder of Sherwood Wealth Management, an independent registered investment advisor (RIA) firm. He specializes in inherited wealth and works with clients in the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond.