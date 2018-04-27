McLean column: Do we have a Deep State, or a deep swamp?

Helping my wife with her campaign for County Clerk was a quick immersion in retail politics. We were fortunate to be able to travel all over Garfield County and meet interesting and diverse people.

We met truck and bus drivers and doctors. Plumbers, ranchers, farmers, construction workers and a retired oil company executive gave us their concerns and opinions.

We met truly nice and interesting people. It was a great opportunity to get to know the county better. The views from Battlement Mesa are beautiful, as are the ranches and farms above Silt and Rifle. We are so fortunate to live here.

The people we met voiced intelligent and informed opinions.

Local issues varied from concerns over water rights, drilling and injection wells, and office hours for county services.

These are the people who Obama said "cling to their bibles and guns" and Hillary called "deplorables." It is a shame that the bureaucrats and liberals on both coasts cannot get out of their shells and meet these people. Perhaps they would lose their preconceived notions about us.

Almost all we talked to were tired of the corruption in Washington. The recent problems with various government agencies highlighted the need to "drain the swamp."

One wonders if it is a swamp, Deep State or stale bureaucracy. Most to whom we spoke seemed to have at least an animus with the Washington bureaucracy. Some have come to hate the bureaucratic nightmare that is Washington.

I once heard a former deputy secretary of transportation discussing his welcome to Washington after arriving at the Department of Transportation. Leaving a meeting with the new secretary he rushed down to give instructions to the chief government bureaucrat in the agency. He told him that the secretary wanted "X" done immediately.

The bureaucrat told him, "Sit down sonny and I will explain how things work here." He went on to explain to the assistant secretary that in due time they would review the secretary's request (not order) and decide whether or not to act on it.

It became obvious that the bureaucrats could delay or block action as they pleased and that it was incumbent on the political appointees to convince them to do as requested. Otherwise, "orders" would be ignored and left in the "In" box indefinitely.

Many of us are appalled by the recent revelations regarding actions by the FBI, DOJ, State Department and the Intelligence community against President Trump and his administration.

Undoubtedly, the reports, if true, pose a credible and substantial threat to our Republic.

Almost equally troubling to me is the growth in power of the rest of the federal government bureaucracy. John Fund in a recent article in "National Review" titled "The United Stats Of Swat" chronicles the abuse of Swat teams by various federal government agencies during the Obama administration.

Besides the BLM Swat teams' action against Cliven Bundy regarding a civil grazing matter, a DOE Swat team broke into a house due to a question of fraud in obtaining student loans. A FDA Swat Team invaded a family farm and arrested its owner for shipping unpasteurized milk.

During the Obama years, the Department of Agriculture, the Railroad Retirement Board, the Tennessee Valley Authority, the Office of Personnel Management, the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the EPA, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Commission all had Swat teams. While some claim that the law enforcement agents in these departments were not technically "swat" teams, they all have tactical gear and swat type training.

A natural condition of a bureaucracy is to grow. By increasing the number of employees in their departments, the bureaucrats obtain job security and increase their power. Adding a law enforcement division to what should be civil departments is a potentially dangerous increase in bureaucratic power.

One of the gentlemen with whom I spoke asked that I write about the plan to move the BLM to the west. He was opposed, stating that we do not need more bureaucrats here.

I disagree. I think we should move the whole BLM to Battle Mountain, Nevada. Nevada has the most federal land and Battle Mountain is more or less in the middle of that land.

Additionally, the entire Department of the Interior should be moved to Sidney, Nebraska. Certainly, that is the interior of the country. After the Bass Pro Shops purchase of Cabelas, Sidney will need the investment.

EPA could be moved to my old hometown of Carlsbad, New Mexico, where nuclear waste is stored. Homeland Security should be located on the border in Laredo, Texas.

FBI headquarters should be moved to the most dangerous neighborhood in Chicago into a building with no parking in order to force the HQ personnel to use public transportation.

Agriculture should go to Dodge City, Kansas, and DOJ to Harlan County, Kentucky.

The Department of Defense could be moved to Fort Stockton, Texas. It is a fort after all. Imagine what we could sell the Pentagon for to a tech company.

We do not need to drain the swamp. We just need to move it.

Roland McLean is a Carbondale-area resident, University of Colorado graduate, Navy veteran and retiree after more than 30 years in international construction. His column normally appears on the fourth Thursday of each month. Reach him at rmackmc@gmail.com.