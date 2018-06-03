Meet Lynette Lacerda, GOP candidate for Garfield County Clerk & Recorder

My name is Lynette Lacerda. I was born and raised in Newport, Rhode Island. I have lived in Colorado for 12 years and nine of those years in Garfield County. Inspired by my Mom's consistent seeds of encouragement throughout my life, I am running for Garfield County Clerk & Recorder.

Perhaps you agree that even well-meaning government officials get stale in their roles and it's important to inject new people into government seats with vitality and fresh ideas. I enjoy the diversity of the citizens in our county and know I will serve you all well.

I have a can-do attitude. I speak Spanish. I've worked overseas and here at home, been a small business owner and taken other people's businesses to the next level of service. My enthusiasm and determination has helped me, my colleagues, and my customers meet their goals.

A can-do attitude isn't just valuable in a business setting; it's essential for government agencies. For more than three decades I've been the behind-the-scenes person who keeps the trains running on time. I've been in charge of bookkeeping, payroll, government filings, financial distributions, inventory, royalty statements, budgets, collections, property management, invoicing and event planning. I've managed teams, met government deadlines, overseen multi-million dollar accounts, kept equipment maintained and improved customer satisfaction.

These are the very skills needed for the job of the Clerk and Recorder. In addition to conducting elections, the office issues and maintains property deeds, liquor licenses, motor vehicle registration and titles, birth and death certificates and marriage licenses. The office is also clerk to the Garfield Board of Commissioners.

This office plays a part in the lives of Garfield County residents at milestone moments of their lives — birth, the purchase of real estate or motor vehicle, voting, marriage and death. Thus every duty of the office must be fulfilled with care, efficiency and accuracy.

Recommended Stories For You

Good customer service starts with valuing the team of employees at the office and listening to their concerns and ideas. It means empowering them with a can-do spirit to overcome challenges. It means providing relevant training and rewarding good work. My greatest compliment as a general manager at GS Enterprises was two of my team members went on to open their own businesses.

Unfortunately, sometimes a staff member does not play for the team. In order to ensure that the Clerk's Office is not again faced with embezzlement, once elected, I will use my past experience to meet the concerns for security within the Clerk's Office by utilizing the new internal and external measures already put in place to prevent future incidences. This coupled with segregated financial duties and a cross-trained staff will keep the citizens' tax dollars safe. I've overseen books for multi-million-dollar businesses and comprehend the importance of comprehensive checks and balances.

Technology: I'm committed to advancing the online public services with a system that is affordable and user-friendly.

Equally important are our elections. I will use every resource and power I have as clerk to ensure the voter roles we maintain are proper. No deceased people, no people that shouldn't vote in our county; I want it to be accurate. The voter roll is sacred, and protecting your rights as voters and the sanctity of that list is important to me. This keeps in line with being the safest state to cast your vote in as a result of measures put in place by the Secretary of State to protect elections from cyber attacks.

Tressa Guynes, Montrose County Clerk & Recorder says, "Lynette has everything it takes to be a successful County Clerk & Recorder and will make Garfield County proud."

Cast your vote for Lynette Lacerda in the primary. Thank you.

(Para leer esta columna en español, http://www.LynetteForColorado.org)