Monday letter: beware pickpockets

Beware pickpockets

On June 10, my wallet was stolen from my purse while shopping at City Market, Glenwood. I had briefly turned to the side to get a box of cereal from the shelf, and that quick, a man reached into my purse, which was in the child seat, and removed my wallet.

Based on the timing in the security tape, within 30 minutes I received notifications from credit cards of attempted purchases at Walmart. Credit card attempts were denied, but the charge to my debit card went through. Thankfully, the bank replaced the money due to fraud.

On July 27, I purchased gas at City Market in Carbondale. I knew I had over 1,000 gas points on my value card, but none were applied to the purchase. I talked to customer service inside the store, who looked up the records and found that gas had been purchased at City Market in Rifle on July 26, and in Eagle on July 25, using the stolen value card.

I have since been told by GSPD that there have been several wallets stolen since mine was. People, beware! Do not put your purse in the child’s seat, even if you are with your shopping cart at all times! If your wallet/purse is stolen, please report it to the police immediately. Based on the use of the value card six weeks after my wallet was stolen, I believe they most likely are local residents.

Joyce Yoder

Glenwood Springs