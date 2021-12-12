Monday letter: Boebert

Enough, already

I’ve been trying to figure out what it would take for the voters of the 3rd Congressional District of Colorado to be embarrassed or say enough is enough when it comes to our attention-addicted Rep. Lauren Boebert. Defying D.C. rules about carrying a gun? Supporting the “big lie” that the election was rigged? Wearing a dress at Mar-a-Lago with DJT that has a large written vulgar statement against President Biden? Nope, nope and nope.

According to Colorado Newsline (Sept. 29), she has failed Coloradans in a number of ways: her role in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack; has not passed a single bill; voted against cancer patients and military families; zero dollars for local projects; broke federal campaign law; has not introduced a single bill with bipartisan support; AWOL during Interstate 70 mudslides; refuses to be accessible to constituents and press; risk to responsible gun owners; and refusal to cooperate with meaningful COVID-19 recovery.

Not enough? Perhaps this will finally tell you who our representative really is: After supporting Kyle Rittenhouse (who happened to shoot three people and killing two), she offered him a job. Just what we need, a gun-toting, undereducated person on Capitol Hill. Oh wait, isn’t that Boebert? But that’s not embarrassing enough.

After four kids were shot in a Michigan school, she posted a Christmas photo of her and her four boys, with the boys armed with semi-automatic weapons, their Christmas presents. Not enough yet? Well, since she brought her kids into the limelight, consider this, Colorado: Two of her sons were wearing sports jerseys. Broncos? Avs? Rockies? Nope. Green Bay Packers and Oakland Raiders! The Raiders! Can you say tone deaf?

I doubt the kids bought their own jerseys, so it’s a safe assumption that our Colorado representative doesn’t really support Colorado. Just scamming her supporters.

Craig S. Chisesi

Rifle